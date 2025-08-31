Kazakhstan reports dominance of tenge in money transfers in July 2025
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
In July 2025, 60.6 percent of money transfers from Kazakhstan were made in tenge, while 29.7 percent were in US dollars. The dollar's growing share reflects increased international trade and demand for US currency in cross-border transactions.
