President Ilham Aliyev arrives on working visit to China (VIDEO)

TIANJIN, China, August 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has arrived in the People’s Republic of China on a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 30, Trend reports.
A ceremonial guard formation was meticulously assembled to pay
tribute to the head of state at Binhai International Airport in
Tianjin.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva received a formal reception from Li Lecheng, the Minister of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, along with a contingent of other dignitaries.
