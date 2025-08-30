Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 30 August 2025 16:14 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives on working visit to China (VIDEO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TIANJIN, China, August 30.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has arrived in the People’s Republic of China on a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 30, Trend reports.

A ceremonial guard formation was meticulously assembled to pay tribute to the head of state at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva received a formal reception from Li Lecheng, the Minister of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, along with a contingent of other dignitaries.

