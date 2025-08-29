BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29.​ The forthcoming public adjudication concerning the criminal proceedings against the citizens of the Republic of Armenia—namely Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, among others—who face allegations of transgressions against international peace and humanity, including but not limited to war crimes, the orchestration and execution of aggressive warfare, acts of genocide, breaches of the established laws and protocols of armed conflict, as well as terrorism, the financial underpinnings of terrorism, the forcible usurpation of governmental authority, and the coercive maintenance of power, alongside a plethora of additional infractions stemming from Armenia's military incursions into Azerbaijan, has been officially scheduled, Trend reports.

