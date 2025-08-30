KazMunayGas bringing in positive revenue growth in 1H2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 30. The revenue of Kazakhstan's national company KazMunayGas (KMG) for the first half of 2025 amounted to 4,500 billion tenge ($8,789 million), which is 6.2 percent higher than the figure for the first half of 2024, Trend reports via KazMunayGas's financial report for the first half of 2025.

The revenue expansion was propelled by augmented earnings from the commercialization of hydrocarbon derivatives at KMG International and at the corporate nexus of KazMunayGas.



"Throughout the designated reporting timeframe, throughput at KMG International's refining facilities experienced an uptick attributable to consistent operational efficiency. Conversely, in Q1 2024, processing capabilities were constrained owing to the delayed commissioning of the mild hydrocracking unit alongside pre-planned extensive maintenance activities at the refinery," the company articulated.



The observed expansion, coupled with the annual depreciation of the tenge relative to the US dollar, mitigated the adverse effects stemming from the downturn in global crude oil prices and the diminished output levels at "KMG Kashagan B.V." attributable to an elevated gas-to-oil ratio in the extracted hydrocarbons.