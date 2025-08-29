Chinese industrial giant keen to expand co-op with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 29. Chenxi International Chinese company specializing in large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects, has expressed interest in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The statement followed a working meeting between the Agency’s Director, Ravshanbek Sabirov, and representatives of the Chinese company. During the talks, Sabirov presented the country’s investment potential, highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s strategic advantages for foreign investors.

He noted the country’s favorable geographic location in the center of Eurasia, which provides access to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Sabirov also emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s rich natural resources and promising sectors for development, including hydropower, mining, agricultural processing, tourism, and logistics.

According to him, the government is committed to creating a favorable investment climate through tax and customs preferences, as well as direct state support for strategic projects.

"Kyrgyzstan is open to constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership. We are ready to offer our foreign partners not only substantial resources and human potential but also practical state support tools for successful project implementation," Sabirov said.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue discussions. Representatives of Chenxi International announced plans to submit an official proposal in the near future to advance cooperation.