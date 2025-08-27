Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel declines sharply in 7M2025
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel fell sharply from January through July 2025 compared to the same period last year. Overall, Azerbaijan’s positive foreign trade balance also narrowed considerably.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy