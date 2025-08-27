Uzbekistan opens bidding for pipeline monitoring and CNPC event assistance
As part of preliminary market research, Asia Trans Gas is inviting interested organizations to submit commercial offers accompanied by technical documentation. The company emphasized that these initiatives are aimed at improving operational safety while also ensuring professional organization of the event, which is expected to bring together leading specialists of the oil and gas sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy