Azerbaijan's Shamakhi to host next Grape and Wine Festival (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Grape and Wine Festival will be held in Shamakhi on September 13-14, Trend reports.

The festival will take place in the village of Meysari in the Shamakhi district.

The festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and inform the general public about the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work done in this field. This year, the festival also includes various educational and entertainment events related to viticulture and winemaking, as well as the country's tourism potential.

The festival, which will be held at the Shirvanshah Wines LLC vineyard and winery complex in the village of Meysari, will feature various wine brands. In addition, during the two days of the festival, there will be exhibition and entertainment areas, various master classes, and pavilions of well-known restaurants.

There will be tastings of a wide range of wine products presented by domestic and foreign producers, and visitors will be able to purchase their favorite products at the most favorable factory prices, take part in master classes, and listen to interesting stories about wine houses.

Festival visitors can also enjoy a concert program featuring famous performers.

The Grape and Wine Festival, now in its fourth year, is a great opportunity for wine producers to establish new business relations and present their products to a wide audience.

Those wishing to participate in the festival can register on the website iTicket.az.

Transportation will be provided from the Heydar Aliyev Center for participants who have purchased bus tickets. Buses will depart from the Heydar Aliyev Center stop at 11:30 a.m. The return trip from Shamakhi to Baku will depart at 8:40 p.m.