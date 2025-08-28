President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. On August 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Trend reports.

Magdalena Grono conveyed the greetings of the European Union leadership to the head of state. On behalf of the leadership of the European Union and on her own behalf, she congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the significant results achieved in Washington regarding the normalization of relations with Armenia and the peace agenda. The European Union Special Representative emphasized that this process had contributed significantly to ensuring lasting peace in the region. Magdalena Grono said that the EU member states also support the peace achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia. She expressed the European Union’s readiness to support the process of implementing the agreed issues between the two countries, including the transport corridor.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and congratulations and asked to convey his regards to the leadership of the European Union.

The Azerbaijani President highlighted the significance of the outcomes achieved in Washington, particularly emphasizing the role of the United States of America in this process. President Ilham Aliyev described the Washington Declaration, signed with the mediation of the U.S., the initialing of the peace agreement, and the joint appeal of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the dissolution of the Minsk Group as important steps undertaken in the peace process.

The meeting underscored Azerbaijan’s support for bilateral confidence-building measures with Armenia. The importance of establishing an unimpeded transport and transit connectivity between Azerbaijan’s mainland and its Nakhchivan region was once again emphasized. They also highlighted the broad opportunities for cooperation with the EU, especially in upgrading the transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Will be updated