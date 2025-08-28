Kazakhstan, China deepen co-op on grain terminal and logistics infrastructure
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways and Chinese partners explore joint infrastructure projects, including grain terminals, logistics hubs, and digital shipment solutions, to boost transit efficiency and agricultural exports between Kazakhstan, China, and Southeast Asia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy