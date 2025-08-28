Turkish firms strengthen ties with Kazakhstan through water efficiency projects

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, met with Azmi Berk Altuntas, Chairman of Turkish firms Ardent Plastik and Nigde Plastik, to discuss an investment project to build a water-saving technology plant in the Kyzylorda region. The initiative aligns with Kazakhstan's push for efficient irrigation systems, supported by increased subsidies

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register