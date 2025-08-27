President Tokayev unveils ambitious plans for Kazakhstan’s role in global logistics

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. Currently, twelve international transport corridors pass through Kazakhstan, including five railway and seven road corridors, which strengthens the country's position as a strategic logistics hub in Eurasia, said Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at the Kazakh-Jordanian Business Forum, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is actively developing major international transport routes, including the Middle Corridor and the "North-South" corridor.

“The seaports of Aktau and Kuryk play a key role in ensuring cargo transit through the Caspian Sea. Last year, we launched a grain terminal at the Kuryk port with an annual capacity of up to 1 million tons. In addition, we built a container hub in Aktau with a throughput capacity of 240,000 containers per year. We are also ready for joint work to utilize the strategic potential of the Aqaba port,” emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He stated that Kazakhstan considers nuclear energy as a strategically important sustainable energy source to support the national economy.

“Kazakhstan is a leading uranium producer, holding almost 40 percent of the world market share. The agreement between Kazatomprom and JUMCO on uranium projects in Jordan is an important event in deepening our economic cooperation,” added the President.

Today in Kazakhstan’s Astana, an official welcoming ceremony was held for King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit. As part of the visit, limited-format and extended-format talks were held between President Tokayev and King Abdullah II.