Kazakhstan aims to explore and develop uranium deposits in Jordan

Photo: Akorda

Kazakhstan plans to develop uranium deposits in Jordan through a joint venture between Kazatomprom (70 percent) and Jordan’s Jumco (30 percent), following exploratory work until 2026. An agreement will be signed in Astana, coinciding with King Abdullah II’s visit and talks with Kazakh President Tokayev.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register