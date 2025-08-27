Kazakhstan aims to explore and develop uranium deposits in Jordan
Photo: Akorda
Kazakhstan plans to develop uranium deposits in Jordan through a joint venture between Kazatomprom (70 percent) and Jordan’s Jumco (30 percent), following exploratory work until 2026. An agreement will be signed in Astana, coinciding with King Abdullah II’s visit and talks with Kazakh President Tokayev.
