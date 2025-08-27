Azerbaijan plans to train Chinese-speaking professional guides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan plans to train nearly 100 professional guides who can speak Chinese, Rashad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Tourism Bureau, told reporters, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that discussions are currently underway with students and graduates of Chinese language departments in the country.

“They will be involved in a specialized training program. In addition, Chinese language courses will be organized to ensure the professional preparation of the guides,” he said.

The official emphasized that the development of the training program has already begun. As part of the program, guides will receive practical knowledge about the behavior, expectations, and service standards of Chinese tourists. Participants who complete the course will be awarded an official certificate.

“The main goal of the project is to provide more comfortable and high-quality services for Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan. China is one of Azerbaijan’s priority markets, and considering the growing number of tourists, we are expanding preparatory work in this area,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel