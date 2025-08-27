IRU explores new opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan on digitalization and transit (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan is playing a pivotal role in regional transit due to its strategic location at the crossroads of key trade and transport routes, including the Middle Corridor, the TRACECA transport network, and the International North-South Transport Corridor, Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Digitalization of transport and customs infrastructure at the regional level is accompanied by the adoption of several documents confirming countries’ commitment to implementing eTIR and e-CMR. In particular, the Digitalization Roadmap along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, adopted in Baku in November 2023 under the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), set an ambitious goal to begin eTIR implementation by the end of 2024.

Better intermodal cooperation and digitalization can significantly strengthen both 'hard' infrastructure and 'soft' (social/service) connectivity," he said.

De Pretto noted that in January 2025, heads of customs authorities of Turkic states signed an action plan for eTIR implementation. Digitalization and eTIR were also central topics at the 10th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Administrations of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Tehran in May this year. Both IRU and ECO called on regional customs authorities to accelerate the adoption of these solutions to ensure growth and improve border-crossing efficiency.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a member of SPECA, the Organization for Transport Cooperation (OTC), and ECO, is actively participating in these processes. IRU supports Azerbaijan and other countries in the region in their efforts to develop trade and transit, closely collaborating with customs authorities and transport ministries on eTIR and e-CMR implementation.

"Since Azerbaijan and Georgia are already fully connected to eTIR, and Turkmenistan is moving in the same direction, the Middle Corridor has a real chance of becoming the first fully functioning eTIR corridor.

Significant cargo volumes on the TRACECA network pass through Azerbaijan, where 55 percent of freight is transported by road. IRU is proud that the Government of Azerbaijan and our member ABADA are reliable partners; we work together on the challenges and opportunities facing the transport sector in today’s world.

Governments and businesses worldwide, including in Azerbaijan, benefit from IRU’s decades of expertise to develop a more efficient, eco-friendly, and sustainable road transport sector, ensuring reliable and resilient connectivity," he added.

According to him, IRU recently participated in the United Nations LLDC3 Conference in Awaza, Turkmenistan (Azerbaijan is also a landlocked country), presenting specific proposals on harmonization, 'soft' infrastructure, training, and other areas capable of fully unlocking the development potential of such countries.