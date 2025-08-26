Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces join specialized military courses in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ Within the framework of the agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, another group of the Combined Arms Army’s servicemen departed for Isparta, Türkiye, to participate in the Mountain Commando Course, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the course to be conducted under the command of the Mountain Commando School and Training Center, servicemen will acquire modern combat methods applicable day and night in different conditions, as well as gain knowledge about the capabilities of new technologies.

Meanwhile, the main objective of the course is to further improve the combat skills of commando units and increase the level of professionalism of the personnel.

