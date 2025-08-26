Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on cybernetics and informatics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ The 6th International Conference on Problems of Cybernetics and Informatics (PCI) has officially opened in Azerbaijan's Baku at the Institute of Control Systems under the Ministry of Science and Education, Trend reports.

The three-day event aims to discuss the latest scientific achievements in artificial intelligence, control systems, signal processing, optimization, and image recognition, present advanced research, and strengthen international cooperation.

Leading scientists from Türkiye, the United States, Poland, France, Belgium, Georgia, Germany, Australia, Russia, Ukraine, Estonia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Japan, and other countries are participating in the conference in a hybrid format.

From the very first day, the program includes plenary and sectional sessions covering topics such as:

- Optimization and optimal control;

- Mathematical modeling, parametric identification, and inverse problems;

- Numerical methods and computational technologies;

- Decision-making in technical and socio-economic systems;

- Modeling and management of oil and gas extraction, processing, and transportation;

- Intelligent systems and decision-making;

- Methods and systems of pattern recognition;

- Stochastic and fuzzy models of decision-making.

The conference brings together representatives of the local and international scientific community from more than thirty countries. Among the participants are Professor Ali Abbasov, Director of the Institute of Control Systems of Azerbaijan; Professor Rasim Aliguliyev, Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and Director of the Institute of Information Technology; Professor Aminaga Sadigov, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education and Acting Rector of Sumgayit State University; Professor Boris Mordukhovich from Wayne State University, USA; Professor Mamyrbayev Orken from the Institute of Information and Computational Technologies of Kazakhstan; and Dr. Abzetdin Adamov, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), USA.

The main goal of the International Conference, held in Baku since 2006, is to discuss scientific and practical challenges in cybernetics and informatics while fostering collaboration among research institutions, universities, international organizations, as well as the public and private sectors.

