Azerbaijan sees rise in average monthly wages for capital in 5M2025

Average monthly wages in Baku have increased to around 1,375 manat, marking an 8 percent rise from last year. Nationwide, salaried workers earned roughly 1,100 manat on average, with the oil and gas sector leading at nearly 3,920 manat.

