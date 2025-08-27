Document initialled in Washington was based on Azerbaijani vision of how interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be framed - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. “The document initialled in Washington on the 8th of August was based on the Azerbaijani vision of how interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be framed,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Trend reports.

“The negotiations lasted for several years and ended in Washington with the great support of President Trump and his team.I think that this is the end of the conflict, the end of the war,” added the President.