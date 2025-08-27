Azerbaijan sees influx of Chinese tourists in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ More than 34,000 Chinese citizens visited Azerbaijan over the first seven months of this year, marking a 56 percent increase, said Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the ‘China Ready’ program in Baku, Naghiyev noted that the program aims to ensure a more comfortable experience for Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan and to enhance the readiness of the local tourism industry to accommodate them.

“The China Ready program is a globally recognized system of training and certification. Officially endorsed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, it establishes important standards for welcoming Chinese tourists.

Created in 2002, the program remains a model for countries and organizations seeking to improve their competitiveness in China’s tourism market. We fully support its implementation in our country to ensure that tourism industry representatives are well-prepared to host Chinese guests,” he said.

The chairman emphasized that the project will include training for representatives of the tourism sector, including hotel staff, transportation services, guides, and airport personnel.

“I am confident that this project will contribute to strengthening current and future cooperation, taking bilateral tourism relations to a new level. China remains one of our key tourism markets, and the State Tourism Agency will continue expanding activities in this direction,” he added.

