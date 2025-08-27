Azerbaijani media representatives visit NATO HQ

Photo: Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ A group of Azerbaijani media representatives visited the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

“This year’s visit carries particular symbolic significance, as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press. We extend our gratitude to NATO and its Public Diplomacy Division for organizing and supporting this visit,” the mission said.

Among the delegation was Maryana Ahmadova, Head of the English-Language News Department at Trend News Agency.