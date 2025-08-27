Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani media representatives visit NATO HQ

Society Materials 27 August 2025 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani media representatives visit NATO HQ
Photo: Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO

Follow Trend on

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ A group of Azerbaijani media representatives visited the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

“This year’s visit carries particular symbolic significance, as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press. We extend our gratitude to NATO and its Public Diplomacy Division for organizing and supporting this visit,” the mission said.

Among the delegation was Maryana Ahmadova, Head of the English-Language News Department at Trend News Agency.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more