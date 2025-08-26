Uzbekistan, Jordan strengthen economic co-op with landmark joint statement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. Following high-level talks in Samarkand, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and King Abdullah II of Jordan adopted a Joint Statement on Strengthening Partnership Relations, marking a new stage in bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

A total of 15 agreements were signed, covering key areas including investment protection, tourism, agriculture, plant protection, veterinary medicine, higher education, scientific research, air traffic, and visa facilitation. Notable accords include an Agreement on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments, the Establishment of a Joint Commission, and the Abolition of Visa Requirements.

The agreements also feature protocols on the online exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles, memorandums on religious affairs, and a plan of practical measures for implementation. Officials noted that these initiatives will expand trade, strengthen economic ties, and encourage joint investment projects between the two countries.