President Trump is absolutely different from traditional image of Western leader - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Together with an Armenian colleague, we nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He really deserves it, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Trend reports.

“As I said in my comments in Washington several months ago, he performed a miracle in Africa, in Asia, and in the South Caucasus. And this is his character. This is his nature. He wants peace. He is a person who is absolutely different from the traditional image of a Western leader,” the head of state noted.