Azerbaijan's Baku to host “China Visitor Summit” in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ This November, Azerbaijan's Baku will host the prestigious B2B platform China Visitor Summit, said Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the “China Ready” program, Sengstschmid highlighted that the platform has connected Chinese buyers with international tourism destinations for more than a decade.

"For the first time, we will host this event in Azerbaijan and welcome 15 leading buyers from China. They will experience Azerbaijan firsthand through seminars, one-on-one meetings, and familiarization trips across different regions of the country.

It is a great pleasure to be here today and to continue strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China. Our relations are based not only on centuries-old cultural and trade traditions but also on a shared vision for the future of tourism.

Today, China represents the world’s largest outbound tourism market, and Azerbaijan continues to expand its share in this vast segment. The potential is enormous. The visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and China is one of the key factors supporting this growth. It offers a unique opportunity to position Azerbaijan as a preferred travel destination for Chinese tourists,” Sengstschmid said.

The official noted that the main goal is not only to promote Azerbaijan but also to ensure that our local partners are fully prepared to meet the specific needs of Chinese travelers.

"Some hotels have begun hiring Mandarin-speaking staff, ‘UnionPay’ payment terminals are being introduced nationwide, and the number of Chinese restaurants in Baku is growing rapidly.

To continue these efforts in a more structured and systematic way, we are launching the ‘China Ready’ program today, which will enable the industry to systematically and consistently prepare for Chinese tourists. The program will ensure long-term success through regular knowledge and market information sharing.

In addition, we are conducting a large-scale audit covering all key elements of the tourism value chain – from airports and hospitality services to the service sector and attractions.

Since 2018, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board has made significant efforts to build a strong network of partners in China as well as in the global travel and media sectors. This year, we were honored with the prestigious ‘Global Annual Excellence Award’ by the world’s leading online travel services group," he concluded.

