Kazakhstan, China’s Xinjiang set to develop roadmap for trade and economic co-op

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

During a visit to Ürümqi, China, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliev, met with Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of Xinjiang, to strengthen trade and economic ties. They agreed to develop a Roadmap for cooperation, aiming to diversify exports, attract investments, and deepen interregional collaboration.

