I am really proud that President Trump treats me as friend - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Trump is absolutely different. He is a person who, I am sure, will not only make America great again, but will also make America admired again, as we all did in earlier times, when America was a symbol of prosperity, freedom, and development, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya, Trend reports.

''In six months, to bring peace to so many locations, he will do it. But he has strong resistance; the system is against him. And also, what I'd like to underline, especially what touched me, was how he behaved during that assassination attempt. That cannot be played —no speechwriter, no political advisor can do this. That's how a person reacts. He's a brave man and a great leader, and I am really proud that he treats me as a friend,'' President Ilham Aliyev noted.