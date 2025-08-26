Kazakhstan ramps up aviation security ahead of crucial ICAO audit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 26. In preparation for the upcoming aviation security audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Kazakhstan, a meeting was convened under the leadership of Talgat Lastayev, Deputy Minister of Transport, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the airports of Astana and Almaty

In the course of the meeting, reports on readiness for the audit were presented, and instructions were given to industry representatives regarding the alignment of Kazakhstan’s airport aviation security systems with international practices and standards.

The ICAO audit in the field of aviation security is one of the most significant events for any ICAO member country. Such inspections are regularly conducted in all member states, and their results have a direct impact on the development of the aviation sector.

Failure to pass the audit or the identification of serious non-compliances could lead to restrictions on airlines and airports. For Kazakhstan, successfully passing the audit is particularly important in light of the planned launch of direct flights to New York, US, in 2026. Negative findings from the audit could hinder the implementation of the country’s strategic goals in expanding international air connectivity and strengthening Kazakhstan’s image as a reliable aviation partner.

The ICAO audit in Kazakhstan will be conducted from September 2 to 14 of this year by international aviation security experts, including the head of the ICAO Aviation Security Audit Section and three additional ICAO auditors. Kazakhstan’s current ICAO aviation security audit score stands at 83 percent, and there are plans to improve this figure.