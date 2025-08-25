Kazakhstan spotlights advances in judicial oversight and citizen rights protection in 7M2025
Photo: Akorda
The President of Kazakhstan met with the Supreme Court Chairman to review judiciary performance in early 2025. Civil cases resolved through alternative dispute resolution rose by 24%, and many unlawful administrative acts were overturned. Improvements in criminal justice included more rejections of pre-trial detention and increased acquittals.
