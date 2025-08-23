Kazakhstan’s West region looks to Czech expertise for industrial modernization
Photo: Akimat (regional administration) of West Kazakhstan region
During a visit to the Czech Republic, a delegation from West Kazakhstan, led by Governor Nariman Turegaliyev, held talks with major Czech industrial and tech firms. Key discussions focused on cooperation in glass industry equipment, municipal energy systems, heavy vehicle production, mining transport solutions, and aerospace projects.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy