Iran's non-oil imports from Türkiye ease in early year
Iran’s imports of non-oil products from Türkiye fell to around $2.6 billion in the first four months of the year, down from roughly $2.7 billion in the same period last year. Overall trade between the two countries reached approximately $4.3 billion, with a slight decrease in value but an increase in volume compared with the previous year.
