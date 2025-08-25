BTC pipeline reports decline in transit oil shipments for 6M2025
Oil shipments through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline totaled nearly 14 million tons in the first half of this year, reflecting a decline compared to the same period last year. Overall oil transported by pipelines in Azerbaijan also decreased, falling to about 19 million tons.
