BTC pipeline reports decline in transit oil shipments for 6M2025

Oil shipments through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline totaled nearly 14 million tons in the first half of this year, reflecting a decline compared to the same period last year. Overall oil transported by pipelines in Azerbaijan also decreased, falling to about 19 million tons.

