Saida Mirziyoyeva congratulates First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

''Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

It gives me great joy to sincerely congratulate you on your birthday and to extend my warmest wishes.

I never cease to admire you as a bright and multifaceted personality — a public and state figure, a loving wife, and a mother.

With your pure and selfless heart and your good deeds, you have rightfully won the love of the entire Azerbaijani people, as well as great respect in Uzbekistan and in many other countries around the world.

On this wonderful day, I wholeheartedly wish you good health, family happiness, inner harmony, and inexhaustible strength and energy for the realization of all your noble endeavors.

May your life always be filled with joy, care, and the support of your loved ones!,'' the letter reads.