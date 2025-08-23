Uzbekistan, and China explore ways to co-op on developing subways and railways

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 23. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov met with Tianjin Rail Transit Group’s Deputy General Director Ma Yunkan to discuss cooperation in metro and railway development projects, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Investment.

In the course of the meeting, The Chinese company expressed interest in participating in the reconstruction of existing lines of the Tashkent Metro as well as in the construction of new routes.

Uzbek side noted that the implementation of such projects would help modernize country’s transport infrastructure and provide the population with more convenient and modern services.

The parties also reviewed priority areas of cooperation and agreed to move forward with the initiative to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, continuing their dialogue on transport development.