Azerbaijan sees strong gains in pharmaceutical output in 7M2025
Azerbaijan produced pharmaceuticals worth 10 million manat in the first seven months of the year, up nearly 30% from last year. The country also holds drug stocks valued at around 500,000 manat and manufactured nearly 2 million medical masks during the same period.
