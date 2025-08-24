KazMunayGas talks up oil supplies to Azerbaijan for 7M2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 24.​ KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan’s national oil company, reported its oil transport results for the first seven months of the year during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The press service confirmed that the company transported 49 million tons of oil, including 900,000 tons supplied to Azerbaijan.

In the specified timeframe, domestic refining operations processed a total of 10.4 million metric tons of crude feedstock, yielding 7.8 million metric tons of light distillate products, marking a significant uptick of 936,000 metric tons relative to the preceding interval.



KazMunayGas is currently engaged in a robust geological exploration initiative, with a strategic plan for the drilling of seven wells within established fields in 2025, of which three have already been successfully executed.



The assembly encompassed a comprehensive debriefing on the operationalization of socio-economic initiatives across the nation’s diverse territories. President Tokayev mandated the ongoing execution of methodical geological assessments and the advancement of significant capital investment initiatives.