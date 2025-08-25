Uzbekistan and China’s Shandong Huada Group join forces on transport project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 25. Andijan region governor Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov and local officials met with representatives of China’s Shandong Huada Group to discuss establishing a railway and auto logistics route in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the regional government.

The sides reached an agreement to organize a railway and auto logistics route in the Kurgan-Tepa and Khojaabad districts, with a total investment of $500 million.

Following the talks, Chinese investors and Uzbek officials visited designated land plots for the project and reviewed them on site.

According to regional authorities, the cooperation is expected to boost transport and logistics capacity, generate new jobs, and drive local economic growth.