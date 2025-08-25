Azerbaijan reports decline in transport corridor income for 6M2025
Revenues from Azerbaijan’s transport corridors fell slightly in the first half of the year, totaling around 261 million manat, with rail transport seeing the sharpest decline. Maritime revenues edged up, while overall cargo volumes remained substantial across rail, sea, and road routes.
