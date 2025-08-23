Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan ink accords to streamline cross-border shipments

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 23. The head of Kyrgyzstan’s State Tax Service, Alamambet Shykmamatov, and the head of Kazakhstan’s Committee of State Revenues, Zhandos Duissembiyev, signed two memoranda during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyzstan’s State Tax Service.

The first memorandum concerns launching a pilot project on the use of navigation seals to track road shipments in mutual trade. It aims to align tax and customs procedures with international standards and ensure greater transparency for small and medium-sized businesses

The second memorandum sets out a pilot project to integrate information systems for exchanging consignment notes and electronic invoices, as well as the introduction of an electronic queuing system at checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

Shykmamatov stated that the agreements were an important step in supporting businesses and freight carriers, creating incentives, and simplifying procedures.

For his part, Duissembiyev expressed gratitude to his Kyrgyz counterpart, highlighted the growth in trade turnover between the two countries, and stressed that the memoranda would contribute to further increases in exports and imports.

The agreements are expected to pave the way for navigation seals and improved monitoring of shipments, reducing control procedures at border crossings and increasing transparency and efficiency in cross-border trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.