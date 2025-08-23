Kazakhstan’s energy imports from EAEU see strong growth in 1H2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 23. Kazakhstan increased its import of energy resources from the EAEU countries by more than 20 percent in the first half of 2025, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Bureau of National Statistics.

The provision of fuel and energy commodities to the republic experienced a monetary escalation relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, increasing to $924 million from $755 million, as per initial analytics from the Bureau of National Statistics:



$875 million was allocated from Russian supplies; Kyrgyzstan contributed $34.6 million; Belarus accounted for $14 million.



Kazakh exports of hydrocarbon and energy commodities to the EAEU jurisdictions experienced an uptick in the initial semester of the fiscal year, notwithstanding a contraction in shipments to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The republic experienced a 10 percent uptick in export metrics attributable to the economic engagements with Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.



Kyrgyzstan executed a procurement strategy that resulted in a twofold increase in energy product acquisitions, amounting to $118 million, juxtaposed with $58 million during the initial semester of 2024;



Armenia – $43,000. During the initial semester of 2024, Kazakhstan exhibited minimal throughput of fuel and energy commodities to this nation.



Kazakhstan is actively enhancing its energy collaboration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, showcasing favorable trends in the import and export metrics of fuel and energy commodities. The expansion of reciprocal provisions plays a pivotal role in the advancement of integrative dynamics and the equilibrium of the regional energy marketplace.