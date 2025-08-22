Azerbaijan holds training session with reservists in Combined Arms Army (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. In accordance with the training plan for 2025, the next training session involving a group of reservists began in the Combined Arms Army within the joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, reservists were provided with military uniforms and other types of supply after passing the registration and medical examination.

Enlightening talks were held with reservists, as well as information on safety rules and protection of state secrets were given.

It should be noted that in order to increase reservists’ combat training, improve their knowledge and abilities, as well as practical skills in the training range, various tasks are planned to be fulfilled during the training session.