Kazakhstan’s Tokayev spotlights strong strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 22. Kyrgyzstan is one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners in the region, and relations between the two countries are developing in a spirit of alliance, said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov for the invitation and stated that the purpose of his official visit was to strengthen Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

“I am convinced that thanks to political dialogue at a high level, cooperation between our countries will reach a qualitatively new level. Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are brotherly peoples connected by a shared history and fate. Our countries have consistently supported each other both in difficult times and joyful days. Our friendship, which has withstood the test of time, is a spiritual legacy bequeathed by our ancestors, passed down from generation to generation. Today, relations between the two peoples have grown into an unbreakable partnership based on mutual trust and respect. The volume of bilateral trade has reached about 2 billion dollars. There are all possibilities to increase this figure. Investment cooperation is expanding every year, which has allowed us to successfully implement a number of joint projects. We coordinate actions in the water-energy sector. Cultural and humanitarian ties are being strengthened,” noted the President of Kazakhstan.

According to him, Kazakhstan pays special attention to deepening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

“Last year we signed a historic Treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations. Today we are adopting a Comprehensive Cooperation Plan. I am confident that these important steps will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. The governments of both countries should be guided by the goals and objectives outlined in this plan,” added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, emphasized his commitment to the course of comprehensive strengthening of relations with Kazakhstan in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and traditional brotherhood.

“Kazakhstan is our closest neighbor, a brotherly country, occupying a special place in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, and one of our main trading partners. With deep satisfaction, I want to note that thanks to your personal support, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelovich, strategic partnership and allied relations between our states are confidently developing. Our peoples have long lived in harmony and friendship, supporting each other. In this regard, I am deeply convinced that on the basis of established traditions of friendship, we will be able to jointly solve all arising issues. After all, Kyrgyz and Kazakhs are twin peoples. The great Abay said: ‘No Kazakh will doubt the common origin of Kyrgyz and Kazakhs,’” said Sadyr Japarov.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in trade and economy, transport and transit, water and energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. On August 21, at Manas International Airport, Tokayev was personally welcomed by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov.