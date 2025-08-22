BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan is steadily emerging as a key transit and energy hub between East and West - a transformation shaped by the strategy of President Ilham Aliyev. Through his vision, persistence, and systematic efforts, the country has turned its transport and energy potential into a powerful instrument of regional influence. Today, Baku is not just a connecting link, but a reliable bridge between the South Caucasus and Central Asia, offering a new model of cooperation that benefits all sides.

The partnership with Uzbekistan stands out in particular. Azerbaijan and Tashkent are actively advancing cooperation in industry, the digital economy, green energy, and education. Joint manufacturing ventures, transport and logistics projects along the Middle Corridor, dual-degree programs, and research initiatives are creating a strong platform for integration. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stressed that Azerbaijan has become a strategic bridge in the region and that President Ilham Aliyev’s personal role in bringing the South Caucasus and Central Asia closer together is hard to overstate.

Ties with Turkmenistan are developing just as dynamically. Energy remains the driving force: joint work on the Dostlug field, gas swaps through Iran, and direct purchases have already seen Baku import over 155 million cubic meters of Turkmen gas worth $23.3 million since the start of 2025. Logistics, political coordination, and humanitarian projects are also helping turn bilateral ties into a strong, mutually beneficial partnership.

Azerbaijan’s transit capacity is expanding rapidly. In the past 20 years, the country has built or reconstructed more than 21,000 kilometers of roads, over 1,500 kilometers of railways, and hundreds of bridges and tunnels. Flagship projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the North–South and Middle Corridor routes, and the Port of Baku are opening new horizons for cargo flows across the Caspian and onward to Europe. Azerbaijan has become the second-largest investor, after China, in the Belt and Road Initiative, while its backing of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway line further strengthens this potential.

One of the most significant strategic undertakings is the Zangezur Corridor. This project has been made possible through President Ilham Aliyev’s persistence and political will. What was once only an idea is now becoming reality: the railway on the Azerbaijani side is nearly complete, and by spring 2026 its initial capacity is expected to reach 15 million tons of cargo annually. The corridor will not only boost regional connectivity but also serve as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable center of economic and energy stability.

President Ilham Aliyev’s personal role in these developments is clear: his strategic vision, proactive diplomacy, and ability to deliver large-scale projects position Azerbaijan not just as a participant in regional affairs, but as a driving force setting new standards for integration. Today, Azerbaijan serves as a crucial bridge for Central Asian countries, providing reliable routes to European and global markets, as well as access to modern transport and energy networks. Projects implemented under the President’s leadership — from the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur route to joint energy and infrastructure initiatives — are laying a solid foundation for comprehensive regional integration.