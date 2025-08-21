TBC Bank Group making waves in Uzbekistan by sealing deal with OLX

Photo: TBC BANK's official linkedin profile

TBC Bank Group, a London-listed financial leader in Georgia and Uzbekistan, has acquired a majority stake in OLX Uzbekistan, one of the country's top online marketplaces with 5.4 million monthly users. This strategic move, part of TBC's broader digital expansion, aims to deepen its presence in Uzbekistan’s fast-growing tech sector by integrating OLX’s vast customer base into its digital banking ecosystem

