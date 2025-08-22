Adoption of first Constitution of Azerbaijan is associated with Heydar Aliyev’s name - prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ The adoption of the first Constitution of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan is associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect of independent and modern Azerbaijan, said Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev as he addressed the international conference on "National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of the Constitution of independent Azerbaijan" held in Lachin, Trend reports.

Kamran Aliyev reported that a Constitutional Commission consisting of 33 people was established under the chairmanship of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to prepare the draft Constitution of Azerbaijan. Following a nationwide discussion, the draft Constitution was adopted in a referendum held on November 12, 1995, by a majority of 91.9 percent of votes with the participation of 86 percent of voters, and entered into force on November 27, 1995.

“The adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan marks one of the most important milestones in the history of our independence, as well as one of the outstanding services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the history of the Azerbaijani statehood," he emphasized.

The Prosecutor General noted that the Constitution of independent Azerbaijan, comprising 5 sections, 12 chapters, and 158 articles, places the Azerbaijani people as the sole source of state power and upholds the protection of human and civil rights and freedoms as the state's supreme goal.

