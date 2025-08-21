KazMunayGas tightens its belt on capital expenditures in 1H2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

In H1 2025, KazMunayGas reported capital expenditures of 259 billion tenge ($506 million) on an accrual basis, down 8 percent year-on-year, mainly due to reduced spending in oil processing and exploration segments. On a cash flow basis, capex totaled 262 billion tenge ($512 million), a 2.7 percent decrease driven by lower investments at KMG International, KMG Barlau, Dunga Operating, and the Corporate Center.

