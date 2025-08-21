Baltic and German officials convene in Riga for political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. On August 19, the political bigwigs from the foreign ministries of the Baltic States and Germany gathered in Riga for a heart-to-heart, zeroing in on pressing security and foreign policy matters, Trend reports.

The discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening the transatlantic dialogue and advancing joint cooperation on regional and global challenges.

During the meeting, participants also exchanged views on the next steps following the NATO Summit in The Hague, as well as on developments in the Middle East.

The political directors underscored the need for closer coordination and joint engagement to ensure long-term peace, stability, and resilience in Europe. They emphasized that strong transatlantic unity and cooperation among allies remain essential, along with reinforcing the resilience of the EU’s eastern borders.

The Latvian delegation was led by Political Director and Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ivars Lasis. Lithuania was represented by Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Laimonas Talat-Kelpša; Estonia by Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Martin Roger; and Germany by the Federal Foreign Office’s Political Director, Dominik Mutter.

The consultations between the political directors of the Baltic States and Germany have become a regular practice, with the previous round held in Berlin on February 8–9, 2024.

