Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Dominican President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Ruslan Rzayev, presented his credentials to President Luis Abinader on August 20, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Dominican Republic told Trend.

During the meeting, Ambassador Rzayev conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

“In a reciprocal gesture of appreciation, the President of the Dominican Republic acknowledged the salutations extended by the head of state and subsequently requested the transmission of his own regards to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



The discourse underscored substantial prospects for enhancing bilateral engagements across diverse sectors, accentuated the criticality of sustained collaboration within multilateral frameworks, and encompassed a dialogue on additional subjects of reciprocal significance,” the embassy noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel