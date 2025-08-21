Azerbaijan's Ganja Basalt Plant set to boost employment and market share (PHOTO)

GANJA, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ As reported earlier, on August 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a basalt products manufacturing facility operated by “Azerbazalt” LLC in the city of Ganja, Trend’s regional correspondent reports.

As part of this initiative, a media tour was organized to the "Azerbazalt" LLC plant, where journalists were brought up to speed on the project’s scope and future plans.

The facility is set to manufacture basalt powder along with organic fertilizers synthesized from it. The initiative will be executed in a bifurcated approach, with the initial segment necessitating a capital infusion of 27 million manat.

"The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, under the Ministry of Economy, holds a 30 percent stake in the project. The plant, spanning 4 hectares, is planned to produce 360,000 tons of organic fertilizers annually. Utilizing technologies from Sweden and Türkiye, the facility will use high-quality basalt extracted from the “Chaykand” deposit in Goygol District as its primary raw material. The first phase is expected to provide permanent employment for 200 people.

In the second phase, the facility will produce high-tech innovative products such as basalt fiber, filament for 3D printers, and other industrial materials. This phase will add strategic value to the project while contributing to the supply of modern and sustainable products for the defense, construction, and high-tech sectors. An additional 300 people are expected to be employed during the second phase. The products will meet domestic demand and be exported to international markets," the briefing mentioned.

The officials emphasized that there is particularly strong global demand for high-tech basalt products.

“Basalt-derived materials are environmentally safe, multifunctional, and highly valuable for agriculture and industry. Basalt powder, of volcanic origin and rich in minerals, restores soil nutrient balance, improves structure, enhances productivity, and prevents acidification of water bodies. Basalt fibers are used to produce filtration systems, soundproofing, heat-resistant and anti-corrosive coatings, concrete additives, and other durable construction materials. Due to their heat resistance, durability, and ecological safety, basalt fibers are widely applied in aviation, rocket engineering, defense, and the automotive industry.

The establishment of this facility is expected to convert local resources into added value, promote an environmentally sustainable production model, and contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector. By utilizing domestic basalt as raw material, the project will also ensure efficient use of natural reserves and strengthen the production chain,” the officials added.

