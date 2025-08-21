With the support of Kapital Bank, opportunities are being created to improve financial literacy for the older generation

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, Kapital Bank continues to support the “YAŞA” Centers of the “Üçüncü Bahar” Public Union with the aim of improving the quality of life of the elderly and ensuring that their retirement years are more active and meaningful. With the Bank’s support, various projects are being carried out at the centers to enhance financial literacy among pensioners.

Within this cooperation, a series of trainings and workshops were organized in July of this year for pensioners living in Baku, Mingachevir, and Shamakhi. Guided by the mentorship of Kapital Bank employees, more than 200 pensioners acquired essential skills in finance, law, and information security.

It should be noted that since 2016, more than 45,000 pensioners have taken part in various trainings within the framework of the joint project with the “Üçüncü Bahar” Public Union. Aimed at ensuring greater social integration of the elderly, the project serves as an important platform that helps pensioners gain new skills, spend their leisure time productively, and actively participate in social activities. Creative workshops, financial literacy courses, computer and language classes, healthy lifestyle sessions, sports and yoga activities, as well as trainings in social entrepreneurship play a vital role in supporting the integration of the elderly into society.

