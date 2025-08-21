Kazakhstan’s Dunga field boosts gas output with new compressor unit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. The new compressor unit at the Dunga field, located in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, has passed acceptance testing as part of the critical "Dunga Phase 3" project, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

This unit will increase the throughput capacity of the infrastructure amid production growth.

"The new unit consists of three technological modules. The booster compressor block is designed to increase gas pressure. The fuel gas compressor provides compression and delivery to the existing gas turbine power plant. The main compressor compresses the gas before sending it to the gas treatment facility," KazMunayGas said in a statement.

Commissioning works were carried out jointly with specialists from the compressor unit manufacturer Ariel, as well as representatives from Siemens AG and Honeywell International Inc.

Earlier, Dunga Operating GmbH (60 percent of the project shares belong to KazMunayGas) achieved a historic result - the cumulative oil production at Dunga since development began reached 9 million tons.

In the first half of 2025, oil production at the field amounted to 340,000 tons, which is more than 7,000 tons above plan. By the end of 2024, 630,000 tons of oil were produced, and the plan for the current year is 649.300 tons.